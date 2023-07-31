JBER Civil Engineers take on Prime BEEF obstacle course

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Gabriel Hardin, a civil engineer assigned to the 673d Civil Engineer Squadron, leads his team as they compete in an obstacle course during the Prime Base Engineer Emergency Force, or Prime BEEF, Olympics at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Aug. 1, 2023. The course consisted of a series of events designed to test the teamwork, problem solving and physical abilities of competitors, and included a simulated hostage scenario to test the team’s ability to operate under pressure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andrew Britten)

