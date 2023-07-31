Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBER Civil Engineers take on Prime BEEF obstacle course [Image 6 of 8]

    JBER Civil Engineers take on Prime BEEF obstacle course

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Andrew Britten 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 673d Civil Engineer Group, compete in an obstacle course during the Prime Base Engineer Emergency Force, or Prime BEEF, Olympics at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Aug. 1, 2023. The course consisted of a series of events designed to test the teamwork, problem solving and physical abilities of competitors, and included a simulated hostage scenario to test the team’s ability to operate under pressure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andrew Britten)

