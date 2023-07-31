JBER Civil Engineers take on Prime BEEF obstacle course

A U.S. Airman assigned to the 673d Civil Engineer Group, competes in an obstacle course during the Prime Base Engineer Emergency Force, or Prime BEEF, Olympics at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Aug. 1, 2023. The course consisted of a series of events designed to test the teamwork, problem solving and physical abilities of competitors, and included a simulated hostage scenario to test the team’s ability to operate under pressure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andrew Britten)

