Brig. Gen. Lawrence G. Ferguson, 1st Special Forces Command (Airborne) Commanding General gives a speech during the Human Performance Training Center (HPTC) opening held at the 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) Complex in Fort Carson, CO, July 20, 2023. During his speech, Ferguson emphasized the importance of the 10th SFG(A) Soldiers to have access to the best equipment and personnel to help them be the best Soldiers they can be while improving their physical and mental readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Luis M. Solorio)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.20.2023 Date Posted: 08.08.2023 16:38 Photo ID: 7960116 VIRIN: 230720-A-MI072-6801 Resolution: 1427x952 Size: 222.39 KB Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Human Performance Trainin Center Opening [Image 13 of 13], by SGT Luis Solorio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.