A Soldier assigned to 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) swings a kettle bell during the Fittest Original competition held at Fort Carson, CO, July 20, 2023. The last day of the competition consisted of a 23 Minute "as many repetitions as possible" workout formed of sit-ups, dumbbell snatches, 30meter bear crawl, single kettle bell lunges and kettle bell swings. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Luis M. Solorio)
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2023 16:38
|Photo ID:
|7960111
|VIRIN:
|230720-A-MI072-6775
|Resolution:
|1427x950
|Size:
|206.66 KB
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, CO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fittest Original Day 3 [Image 13 of 13], by SGT Luis Solorio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
