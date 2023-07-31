Fittest Original Day 3

A Soldier assigned to 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) swings a kettle bell during the Fittest Original competition held at Fort Carson, CO, July 20, 2023. The last day of the competition consisted of a 23 Minute "as many repetitions as possible" workout formed of sit-ups, dumbbell snatches, 30meter bear crawl, single kettle bell lunges and kettle bell swings. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Luis M. Solorio)

