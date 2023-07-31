Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fittest Original Day 3 [Image 11 of 13]

    Fittest Original Day 3

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Luis Solorio 

    10th Special Forces Group (Airborne)

    A Soldier assigned to 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) swings a kettle bell during the Fittest Original competition held at Fort Carson, CO, July 20, 2023. The last day of the competition consisted of a 23 Minute "as many repetitions as possible" workout formed of sit-ups, dumbbell snatches, 30meter bear crawl, single kettle bell lunges and kettle bell swings. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Luis M. Solorio)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2023
    Date Posted: 08.08.2023 16:38
    Photo ID: 7960111
    VIRIN: 230720-A-MI072-6775
    Resolution: 1427x950
    Size: 206.66 KB
    Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fittest Original Day 3 [Image 13 of 13], by SGT Luis Solorio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USSOCOM
    10thSFG(A)
    EarnIt

