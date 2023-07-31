Col. Justin Hufnagel, 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) Group Commander gives a speech during the Human Performance Training Center (HPTC) opening held at Fort Carson, CO, Jul 20, 2023. The HPTC is a new training facility where all Soldiers assigned to 10th SFG(A) can have access to top tier equipment and personnel to improve their physical readiness and their well-being. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Luis M. Solorio)
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2023 16:38
|Photo ID:
|7960114
|VIRIN:
|230720-A-MI072-6787
|Resolution:
|1430x953
|Size:
|256.23 KB
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, CO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Human Performance Trainin Center Opening [Image 13 of 13], by SGT Luis Solorio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
