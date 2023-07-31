Human Performance Trainin Center Opening

Col. Justin Hufnagel, 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) Group Commander gives a speech during the Human Performance Training Center (HPTC) opening held at Fort Carson, CO, Jul 20, 2023. The HPTC is a new training facility where all Soldiers assigned to 10th SFG(A) can have access to top tier equipment and personnel to improve their physical readiness and their well-being. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Luis M. Solorio)

