Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Human Performance Trainin Center Opening [Image 12 of 13]

    Human Performance Trainin Center Opening

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Luis Solorio 

    10th Special Forces Group (Airborne)

    Col. Justin Hufnagel, 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) Group Commander gives a speech during the Human Performance Training Center (HPTC) opening held at Fort Carson, CO, Jul 20, 2023. The HPTC is a new training facility where all Soldiers assigned to 10th SFG(A) can have access to top tier equipment and personnel to improve their physical readiness and their well-being. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Luis M. Solorio)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2023
    Date Posted: 08.08.2023 16:38
    Photo ID: 7960114
    VIRIN: 230720-A-MI072-6787
    Resolution: 1430x953
    Size: 256.23 KB
    Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Human Performance Trainin Center Opening [Image 13 of 13], by SGT Luis Solorio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fittest Original Competition Day 1
    Fittest Original Competition Day 1
    Fittest Original Competition Day 1
    Fittest Original Competition Day 2
    Fittest Original Competition Day 1
    Fittest Original Competition Day 1
    Fittest Original Day 3
    Fittest Original Competition Day 2
    Fittest Original Competition Day 2
    Fittest Original Day 3
    Fittest Original Day 3
    Human Performance Trainin Center Opening
    Human Performance Trainin Center Opening

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USSOCOM
    10thSFG(A)
    EarnIt

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT