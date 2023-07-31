NSWCDD Dam Neck Activity hosts Mentoring Event

230801-N-VE788-1013 (VIRGINIA BEACH, Va.) Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division (NSWCDD) Dam Neck Activity's (DNA) Director David Richardson leads a small group discussion during a mentorship event, Aug. 1. The flash mentoring event titled, "So you want to be a senior leader," provided employees the opportunity to learn and speak with senior-level staff about their experiences and insight that helped them rise to their career milestones. (U.S. Navy photo by Travis J. Kuykendall/Released)

