NSWCDD Dam Neck Activity hosts Mentoring Event

230801-N-VE788-1001 (VIRGINIA BEACH, Va.) (from left to right) Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division (NSWCDD) Dam Neck Activity's (DNA) Integrated Training Systems Division Head Mary Kay Anderson, Director David Richardson, and Deputy Director Dennis Cochran, participate in a discussion panel during a mentorship event, Aug. 1. The flash mentoring event titled, "So you want to be a senior leader," provided employees the opportunity to learn and speak with senior-level staff about their experiences and insight that helped them rise to their career milestones. (U.S. Navy photo by Travis J. Kuykendall/Released)

Date Taken: 08.01.2023 Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US