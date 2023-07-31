Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSWCDD Dam Neck Activity hosts Mentoring Event [Image 1 of 3]

    NSWCDD Dam Neck Activity hosts Mentoring Event

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2023

    Photo by Travis Kuykendall 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division, Dam Neck Activity

    230801-N-VE788-1001 (VIRGINIA BEACH, Va.) (from left to right) Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division (NSWCDD) Dam Neck Activity's (DNA) Integrated Training Systems Division Head Mary Kay Anderson, Director David Richardson, and Deputy Director Dennis Cochran, participate in a discussion panel during a mentorship event, Aug. 1. The flash mentoring event titled, "So you want to be a senior leader," provided employees the opportunity to learn and speak with senior-level staff about their experiences and insight that helped them rise to their career milestones. (U.S. Navy photo by Travis J. Kuykendall/Released)

    Date Taken: 08.01.2023
    Date Posted: 08.08.2023 15:09
    Photo ID: 7959899
    VIRIN: 230801-N-VE788-1001
    Resolution: 5210x3473
    Size: 1.24 MB
    Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, NSWCDD Dam Neck Activity hosts Mentoring Event [Image 3 of 3], by Travis Kuykendall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DNA hosts &ldquo;So you want to be a senior leader&rdquo; flash mentoring event

    mentoring
    professional development
    U.S. Navy
    NAVSEA

