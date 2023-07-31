Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NSWCDD Dam Neck Activity Hosts Mentoring Event [Image 2 of 3]

    NSWCDD Dam Neck Activity Hosts Mentoring Event

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2023

    Photo by Travis Kuykendall 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division, Dam Neck Activity

    230801-N-VE788-1011 (VIRGINIA BEACH, Va.) Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division (NSWCDD) Dam Neck Activity's (DNA) Integrated Training Systems Division Head Mary Kay Anderson leads a small group discussion during a mentorship event, Aug. 1. The flash mentoring event titled, "So you want to be a senior leader," provided employees the opportunity to learn and speak with senior-level staff about their experiences and insight that helped them rise to their career milestones. (U.S. Navy photo by Travis J. Kuykendall/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.08.2023
    Date Posted: 08.08.2023 15:09
    Photo ID: 7959900
    VIRIN: 230801-N-VE788-1011
    Resolution: 2016x1344
    Size: 799.62 KB
    Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSWCDD Dam Neck Activity Hosts Mentoring Event [Image 3 of 3], by Travis Kuykendall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NSWCDD Dam Neck Activity hosts Mentoring Event
    NSWCDD Dam Neck Activity Hosts Mentoring Event
    NSWCDD Dam Neck Activity Hosts Mentoring Event

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    DNA hosts &ldquo;So you want to be a senior leader&rdquo; flash mentoring event

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    mentoring
    professional development
    US Navy
    NAVSEA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT