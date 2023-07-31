Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMRC leadership visits NAMRU-Dayton [Image 2 of 2]

    NMRC leadership visits NAMRU-Dayton

    DAYTON, OH, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2023

    Photo by Zachary Wilson 

    Naval Medical Research Unit Dayton

    U.S. Navy Capt. William Deniston, outgoing Naval Medical Research Command Commander and U.S. Navy Capt. Franca Jones, incoming NMRC Commander, visited NAMRU Dayton earlier this week along with NMRC’s Command Master Chief Phillip Jean-Gilles, Dr. Jill Phan, Naval Medical Research and Development Science Director, Mr. John Leconte, NMRC facilities manager and Mr. Chuck Redmond, NMRC chief information officer. NAMRU Dayton leaders pictured are U.S. Navy Capt Walter W. Dalitsch III, Lt. Cmdr. Adam Preston, and Dr. Karen Mumy.

    Leadership
    NMRC
    NAMRU Dayton

