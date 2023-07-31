NMRC leadership visits NAMRU-Dayton

U.S. Navy Capt. William Deniston, outgoing Naval Medical Research Command Commander and U.S. Navy Capt. Franca Jones, incoming NMRC Commander, visited NAMRU Dayton earlier this week along with NMRC’s Command Master Chief Phillip Jean-Gilles, Dr. Jill Phan, Naval Medical Research and Development Science Director, Mr. John Leconte, NMRC facilities manager and Mr. Chuck Redmond, NMRC chief information officer. NAMRU Dayton leaders pictured are U.S. Navy Capt Walter W. Dalitsch III, Lt. Cmdr. Adam Preston, and Dr. Karen Mumy.

Date Taken: 07.25.2023
Location: DAYTON, OH, US