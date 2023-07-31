U.S. Navy Capt William Deniston, outgoing Naval Medical Research Command (NMRC) Commander and U.S. Navy Capt. Franca Jones, incoming NMRC Commander, visited NAMRU Dayton July 24-26. The visit was wide-ranging, featuring an All Hands call in Bldg. 840, a Command Brief, immersion tour, science deep dives, facilities walkthroughs, IT discussions on DRD hardening, budget concerns and more. U.S. Navy photos by Zachary Wilson
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2023 13:47
|Photo ID:
|7959675
|VIRIN:
|230724-N-FS906-6690
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|2.46 MB
|Location:
|DAYTON, OH, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NMRC leadership visits NAMRU-Dayton [Image 2 of 2], by Zachary Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT