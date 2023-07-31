USS Normandy Participates in Sage Wolverine

230807-N-LK647-1387 IONIAN SEA (Aug. 7, 2023) The first-in-class Greek navy frigate HS Elli (F 450) and the Italian navy Todaro-class submarine ITS Scirè (S 527) steam in formation during a photo exercise, Aug. 7, 2023. Forces from Standing NATO Maritime Group 2 (SNMG 2) and the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group (GRFCSG) are conducting the Sage Wolverine series of high-end maritime training events in the Central Mediterranean Sea to increase NATO interoperability a promote regional peace and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malachi Lakey)
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2023 08:54
|Photo ID:
|7959001
|VIRIN:
|230807-N-LK647-1387
|Location:
|IONIAN SEA
