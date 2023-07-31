Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Supporting Women In Maintenance [Image 6 of 6]

    Supporting Women In Maintenance

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    08.04.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Renee Nicole Finona 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 48th Maintenance Group attend a Supporting Women In Maintenance professional development event at RAF Lakenheath, England, Aug. 4, 2023. The goal of SWIM is to educate and develop Airmen and leaders of all ranks about the challenges affecting our female maintainers as well as build community and a network of connection, support and mentorship. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Renee Nicole S.N. Finona)

    This work, Supporting Women In Maintenance [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Renee Nicole Finona, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    maintenance
    SWIM
    48th Fighter Wing
    Liberty Wing
    48 MXG
    Women in Maintenance

