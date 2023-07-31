U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Ashley Umstead, 494th Fighter Generation Squadron first sergeant, answers a question during a Supporting Women In Maintenance professional development event at RAF Lakenheath, England, August 4, 2023. A panel of 48th Maintenance Group leaders discussed existing barriers between female peers and supervision, navigating emotional responses and advocating for yourself as a woman in maintenance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Renee Nicole S.N. Finona)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2023 08:53
|Photo ID:
|7958987
|VIRIN:
|230804-F-AX516-2078
|Resolution:
|4828x3212
|Size:
|3.35 MB
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Supporting Women In Maintenance [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Renee Nicole Finona, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Supporting Women In Maintenance
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT