U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Ashley Umstead, 494th Fighter Generation Squadron first sergeant, answers a question during a Supporting Women In Maintenance professional development event at RAF Lakenheath, England, August 4, 2023. A panel of 48th Maintenance Group leaders discussed existing barriers between female peers and supervision, navigating emotional responses and advocating for yourself as a woman in maintenance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Renee Nicole S.N. Finona)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.04.2023 Date Posted: 08.08.2023 08:53 Photo ID: 7958987 VIRIN: 230804-F-AX516-2078 Resolution: 4828x3212 Size: 3.35 MB Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Supporting Women In Maintenance [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Renee Nicole Finona, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.