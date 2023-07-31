Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Supporting Women In Maintenance [Image 1 of 6]

    Supporting Women In Maintenance

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    08.04.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Renee Nicole Finona 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Colleen Yucus, 492nd Fighter Generation Squadron director of operations, leads a scenario-based activity during a Supporting Women In Maintenance professional development event at RAF Lakenheath, England, Aug. 4, 2023. During the activity, attendees were challenged to think about the female perspective in difficult situations by moving to one side of the room depending on how they’d address a conflict. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Renee Nicole S.N. Finona)

    TAGS

    maintenance
    SWIM
    48th Fighter Wing
    Liberty Wing
    48 MXG
    Women in Maintenance

