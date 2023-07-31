U.S. Air Force Capt. Colleen Yucus, 492nd Fighter Generation Squadron director of operations, leads a scenario-based activity during a Supporting Women In Maintenance professional development event at RAF Lakenheath, England, Aug. 4, 2023. During the activity, attendees were challenged to think about the female perspective in difficult situations by moving to one side of the room depending on how they’d address a conflict. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Renee Nicole S.N. Finona)
Supporting Women In Maintenance
