    B-52 Bombers: Always Ready [Image 2 of 3]

    B-52 Bombers: Always Ready

    GUAM

    08.04.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Nia Jacobs 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, arrives on the flightline August 4, 2023, as part of a Bomber Task Force mission at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. The U.S. maintains a strong, credible strategic bomber force that enhances the security and stability of Allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nia Jacobs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2023
    Date Posted: 08.08.2023 06:55
    This work, B-52 Bombers: Always Ready [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Nia Jacobs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

