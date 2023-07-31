A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, approaches the flightline August 4, 2023, during a Bomber Task Force mission exercise at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. The U.S. maintains a strong, credible strategic bomber force that enhances the security and stability of Allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nia Jacobs)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2023 06:55
|Photo ID:
|7958887
|VIRIN:
|230804-F-FE180-1337
|Resolution:
|4740x3154
|Size:
|1.53 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, B-52 Bombers: Always Ready [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Nia Jacobs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
