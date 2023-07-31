B-52 Bombers: Always Ready

A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, approaches the flightline August 4, 2023, during a Bomber Task Force mission exercise at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. The U.S. maintains a strong, credible strategic bomber force that enhances the security and stability of Allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nia Jacobs)

