    USS Thomas Hudner Arrives in Dubai [Image 3 of 3]

    USS Thomas Hudner Arrives in Dubai

    DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    08.07.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kerri Kline 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    230807-N-AL206-1021 DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (Aug. 7, 2023) Cryptologic Technician (Technical) 2nd Class David White throws a heaving line to the pier aboard guided-missile destroyer USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Aug. 7, 2023. Thomas Hudner is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kerri Kline)

    Date Taken: 08.07.2023
    Date Posted: 08.08.2023 04:45
    Location: DUBAI, AE 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Thomas Hudner Arrives in Dubai [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Kerri Kline, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. 5th Fleet
    UAE
    Dubai
    NAVCENT
    Middle East
    USS Thomas Hudner

