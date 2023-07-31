USS Thomas Hudner Arrives in Dubai

230807-N-AL206-1021 DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (Aug. 7, 2023) Cryptologic Technician (Technical) 2nd Class David White throws a heaving line to the pier aboard guided-missile destroyer USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Aug. 7, 2023. Thomas Hudner is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kerri Kline)

