230807-N-AL206-1011 DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (Aug. 7, 2023) Quartermaster 3rd Class Jeremy Williams stands watch aboard guided-missile destroyer USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) while arriving in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Aug. 7, 2023. Thomas Hudner is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kerri Kline)
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2023 04:44
|Photo ID:
|7958847
|VIRIN:
|230807-N-AL206-1011
|Resolution:
|3085x2057
|Size:
|261.86 KB
|Location:
|DUBAI, AE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Thomas Hudner Arrives in Dubai [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Kerri Kline, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
