USS Thomas Hudner Arrives in Dubai

230807-N-AL206-1005 DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (Aug. 7, 2023) Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Anthony Babb stands watch aboard guided-missile destroyer USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) while arriving in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Aug. 7, 2023. Thomas Hudner is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kerri Kline)

