USS Normandy Participates in Sage Wolverine

230806-N-LK647-1319 IONIAN SEA (Aug. 6, 2023) Seaman Ryan Lindo, assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60), stands helmsman as the ship conducts a replenishment-at-sea with the Henry J. Kaiser-class replenishment oiler USNS Leroy Grumman (T-AO 195), Aug. 6, 2023. Forces from Standing NATO Maritime Group 2 (SNMG 2) and the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group (GRFCSG) are conducting the Sage Wolverine series of high-end maritime training events in the Central Mediterranean Sea to increase NATO interoperability and promote regional peace and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malachi Lakey)

