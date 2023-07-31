USS Normandy Participates in Sage Wolverine

230806-N-LK647-1319 IONIAN SEA (Aug. 6, 2023) Seaman Ryan Lindo, assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60), stands helmsman as the ship conducts a replenishment-at-sea with the Henry J. Kaiser-class replenishment oiler USNS Leroy Grumman (T-AO 195), Aug. 6, 2023. Forces from Standing NATO Maritime Group 2 (SNMG 2) and the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group (GRFCSG) are conducting the Sage Wolverine series of high-end maritime training events in the Central Mediterranean Sea to increase NATO interoperability and promote regional peace and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malachi Lakey)
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2023 03:16
|Photo ID:
|7958756
|VIRIN:
|230806-N-LK647-1319
|Resolution:
|6369x4246
|Size:
|1.07 MB
|Location:
|IONIAN SEA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
