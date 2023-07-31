Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Normandy Participates in Sage Wolverine [Image 7 of 7]

    USS Normandy Participates in Sage Wolverine

    IONIAN SEA

    08.06.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Carrier Strike Group 12

    230806-N-LK647-1319 IONIAN SEA (Aug. 6, 2023) Seaman Ryan Lindo, assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60), stands helmsman as the ship conducts a replenishment-at-sea with the Henry J. Kaiser-class replenishment oiler USNS Leroy Grumman (T-AO 195), Aug. 6, 2023. Forces from Standing NATO Maritime Group 2 (SNMG 2) and the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group (GRFCSG) are conducting the Sage Wolverine series of high-end maritime training events in the Central Mediterranean Sea to increase NATO interoperability and promote regional peace and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malachi Lakey)

    This work, USS Normandy Participates in Sage Wolverine [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Normandy (CG 60)
    U.S. 6th Fleet
    Deployment
    Carrier Strike Group 12

