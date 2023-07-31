230806-N-LK647-1250 IONIAN SEA (Aug. 6, 2023) Fire Controlman 3rd Class Jacob Caton, assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60), fires a messenger line to the Henry J. Kaiser-class replenishment oiler USNS Leroy Grumman (T-AO 195) as the ships conduct a replenishment-at-sea, Aug. 6, 2023. Forces from Standing NATO Maritime Group 2 (SNMG 2) and the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group (GRFCSG) are conducting the Sage Wolverine series of high-end maritime training events in the Central Mediterranean Sea to increase NATO interoperability and promote regional peace and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malachi Lakey)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.06.2023 Date Posted: 08.08.2023 03:16 Photo ID: 7958714 VIRIN: 230806-N-LK647-1250 Resolution: 6517x4345 Size: 975.52 KB Location: IONIAN SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Normandy Participates in Sage Wolverine [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.