230806-N-LK647-1223 IONIAN SEA (Aug. 6, 2023) Electronics Technician 3rd Class Joseph Garza, assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60), tests communications equipment as the ship conducts a replenishment-at-sea with the Henry J. Kaiser-class replenishment oiler USNS Leroy Grumman (T-AO 195), Aug. 6, 2023. Forces from Standing NATO Maritime Group 2 (SNMG 2) and the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group (GRFCSG) are conducting the Sage Wolverine series of high-end maritime training events in the Central Mediterranean Sea to increase NATO interoperability and promote regional peace and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malachi Lakey)
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2023 03:16
|Photo ID:
|7958706
|VIRIN:
|230806-N-LK647-1223
|Resolution:
|6394x4263
|Size:
|985.7 KB
|Location:
|IONIAN SEA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Normandy Participates in Sage Wolverine [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT