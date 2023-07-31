Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Camp Courtney Typhoon Clean Up [Image 3 of 5]

    Camp Courtney Typhoon Clean Up

    CAMP COURTNEY, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.07.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jeffrey Pruett 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Marines Corps Pfc. Adrian Contreras, a radio operator with 7th Communication Battalion, 3rd Marine Division, unloads Meal Ready to Eat boxes on Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Aug. 7, 2023. Typhoon Khanun moved through Okinawa as a category 4 hurricane equivalent storm, bringing strong winds, heavy rain, and high seas, marking one of the strongest storms to affect the island in recent years. Immediately after the storm, crews from across Marine Corps Installation Pacific and III MEF began assessing damage and initiating repair work to ensure the Marines on Okinawa remain operationally ready. Contreras is a native of Fresno, California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jeffrey Pruett)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.07.2023
    Date Posted: 08.08.2023 03:02
    Photo ID: 7958729
    VIRIN: 230807-M-HU167-1020
    Resolution: 3059x4588
    Size: 8.96 MB
    Location: CAMP COURTNEY, OKINAWA, JP
    Hometown: FRESNO, CA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Courtney Typhoon Clean Up [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Jeffrey Pruett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Camp Courtney Typhoon Clean Up
    Camp Courtney Typhoon Clean Up
    Camp Courtney Typhoon Clean Up
    Camp Courtney Typhoon Clean Up
    Camp Courtney Typhoon Clean Up

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    typhoon
    Marines
    Disaster recovery
    Free and Open Indo-Pacific
    Typhoon Khanun

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT