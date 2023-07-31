Camp Courtney Typhoon Clean Up

U.S. Marines Corps Pfc. Adrian Contreras, a radio operator with 7th Communication Battalion, 3rd Marine Division, unloads Meal Ready to Eat boxes on Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Aug. 7, 2023. Typhoon Khanun moved through Okinawa as a category 4 hurricane equivalent storm, bringing strong winds, heavy rain, and high seas, marking one of the strongest storms to affect the island in recent years. Immediately after the storm, crews from across Marine Corps Installation Pacific and III MEF began assessing damage and initiating repair work to ensure the Marines on Okinawa remain operationally ready. Contreras is a native of Fresno, California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jeffrey Pruett)

