U.S. Marine Corps Pfc. Jet Phan, motor transportation mechanic with Headquarters Battalion, 3rd Marine Division, ground guides a 7-ton Medium Tactical Vehicle Replacement on Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Aug. 7, 2023. The 7-ton was transporting Meal Ready to Eat boxes following Typhoon Khanun. Typhoon Khanun moved through Okinawa as a category 4 hurricane equivalent storm, bringing strong winds, heavy rain, and high seas, marking one of the strongest storms to affect the island in recent years. Immediately after the storm, crews from across Marine Corps Installation Pacific and III MEF began assessing damage and initiating repair work to ensure the Marines on Okinawa remain operationally ready. Phan is a native of Conowingo, Maryland. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jeffrey Pruett)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.07.2023 Date Posted: 08.08.2023 03:02 Photo ID: 7958726 VIRIN: 230807-M-HU167-1006 Resolution: 5760x3840 Size: 14.01 MB Location: CAMP COURTNEY, OKINAWA, JP Hometown: CONOWINGO, MD, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Camp Courtney Typhoon Clean Up [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Jeffrey Pruett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.