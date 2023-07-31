Camp Courtney Typhoon Clean Up

U.S. Marines with 3rd Marine Division unload Meal Ready to Eat boxes following Typhoon Khanun on Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Aug. 7, 2023. Typhoon Khanun moved through Okinawa as a category 4 hurricane equivalent storm, bringing strong winds, heavy rain, and high seas, marking one of the strongest storms to affect the island in recent years. Immediately after the storm, crews from across Marine Corps Installation Pacific and III MEF began assessing damage and initiating repair work to ensure the Marines on Okinawa remain operationally ready. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jeffrey Pruett)

