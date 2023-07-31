Emergency Family Assistance Center continues to provide support in wake of Typhoon Khanun

Roselita Lazaro, a resources technician with Marine Corps Community Services Okinawa, answers the front desk phone at the Emergency Family Assistance Center on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 8, 2023. MCCS Okinawa set up an EFAC to provide resources like the Red Cross, Navy Marine Corps Relief Society, Legal Services Support Section and Veteran Affairs representatives for families affected by Typhoon Khanun. Typhoon Khanun moved through Okinawa as a category 4 storm, bringing strong winds, heavy rain and high seas, marking one of the strongest storms to affect the island in recent years. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Alex Fairchild)

