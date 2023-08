Emergency Family Assistance Center continues to provide support in wake of Typhoon Khanun

Marine Corps Community Services Okinawa set up an Emergency Family Assistance Center to provide resources like the Red Cross, Navy Marine Corps Relief Society, Legal Services Support Section and Veteran Affairs representatives for families affected by Typhoon Khanun on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 8, 2023. Typhoon Khanun moved through Okinawa as a category 4 storm, bringing strong winds, heavy rain and high seas, marking one of the strongest storms to affect the island in recent years. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Alex Fairchild)

