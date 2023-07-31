Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Emergency Family Assistance Center continues to provide support in wake of Typhoon Khanun [Image 3 of 8]

    Emergency Family Assistance Center continues to provide support in wake of Typhoon Khanun

    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.08.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Alex Fairchild 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    Marine Corps Community Services Okinawa set up an Emergency Family Assistance Center to provide resources like the Red Cross, Navy Marine Corps Relief Society, Legal Services Support Section and Veteran Affairs representatives for families affected by Typhoon Khanun on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 8, 2023. Typhoon Khanun moved through Okinawa as a category 4 storm, bringing strong winds, heavy rain and high seas, marking one of the strongest storms to affect the island in recent years. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Alex Fairchild)

    This work, Emergency Family Assistance Center continues to provide support in wake of Typhoon Khanun [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Alex Fairchild, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Okinawa
    MCCS
    Marines
    MCIPAC
    EFAC
    Typhoon Khanun

