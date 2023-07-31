Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    736th Security Forces Squadron members take part in Cope Thunder 2-23 [Image 3 of 3]

    736th Security Forces Squadron members take part in Cope Thunder 2-23

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    07.13.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Emmanuel Nieves, an instructor assigned to the 736th Security Forces Squadron, Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, briefs members of the U.S. Air Force and Philippine Air Force during a nighttime operation cargo drop on a C-130 Hercules en route to Tacloban Airport, Philippines, July 13, 2023. During Cope Thunder 2-23, members of the USAF and PAF took part in a subject matter expert exchange in tactics and operation methods, which allow for enhanced future operations, ensuring a free-and-open Indo-Pacific. (Courtesy Photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2023
    Date Posted: 08.07.2023 21:05
    Photo ID: 7958516
    VIRIN: 230713-F-DN254-1003
    Resolution: 1280x720
    Size: 245.72 KB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 736th Security Forces Squadron members take part in Cope Thunder 2-23 [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    736th Security Forces Squadron members take part in Cope Thunder 2-23
    736th Security Forces Squadron members take part in Cope Thunder 2-23
    736th Security Forces Squadron members take part in Cope Thunder 2-23

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    736th Security Forces Squadron members take part in Cope Thunder 2-23

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Guam
    Andersen AFB
    36 Wing
    736 SFS
    Cope Thunder

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT