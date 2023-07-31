736th Security Forces Squadron members take part in Cope Thunder 2-23

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Emmanuel Nieves, an instructor assigned to the 736th Security Forces Squadron, Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, briefs members of the U.S. Air Force and Philippine Air Force during a nighttime operation cargo drop on a C-130 Hercules en route to Tacloban Airport, Philippines, July 13, 2023. During Cope Thunder 2-23, members of the USAF and PAF took part in a subject matter expert exchange in tactics and operation methods, which allow for enhanced future operations, ensuring a free-and-open Indo-Pacific. (Courtesy Photo)

