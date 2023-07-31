Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    736th Security Forces Squadron members take part in Cope Thunder 2-23 [Image 2 of 3]

    736th Security Forces Squadron members take part in Cope Thunder 2-23

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    07.13.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the U.S. Air Force and Philippine Air Force take a photo together in front of a C-130 Hercules at General Santos International Airport, Philippines, July 13, 2023. During Cope Thunder 2-23, members of the 736 SFS assisted the PAF with their first fly-away missions which consist of providing security for aircraft, assets and personnel. (Courtesy Photo)

