    736th Security Forces Squadron members take part in Cope Thunder 2-23 [Image 1 of 3]

    736th Security Forces Squadron members take part in Cope Thunder 2-23

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    07.13.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Emmanuel Nieves (left), an instructor assigned to the 736th Security Forces Squadron, Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, and Philippine Air Force Tech. Sgt. Arwin Mutuc (right), provide rear security as aircrew offload cargo from a C-130 Hercules at General Santos International Airport, Philippines, July 13, 2023. Members of the 736 SFS participated in Cope Thunder 2-23, assisting the PAF with their first fly-away missions to various locations in the Philippines. (Courtesy Photo)

    Date Taken: 07.13.2023
    Date Posted: 08.07.2023 21:05
    Photo ID: 7958514
    VIRIN: 230713-F-DN254-1001
    Resolution: 768x1024
    Size: 116.09 KB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU 
    Guam
    Andersen AFB
    36 Wing
    736 SFS
    Cope Thunder

