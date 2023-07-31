736th Security Forces Squadron members take part in Cope Thunder 2-23

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Emmanuel Nieves (left), an instructor assigned to the 736th Security Forces Squadron, Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, and Philippine Air Force Tech. Sgt. Arwin Mutuc (right), provide rear security as aircrew offload cargo from a C-130 Hercules at General Santos International Airport, Philippines, July 13, 2023. Members of the 736 SFS participated in Cope Thunder 2-23, assisting the PAF with their first fly-away missions to various locations in the Philippines. (Courtesy Photo)

