Walter Reed’s Clinical Nurse Transition Program helps new nurses develop their skill sets

Army 1st Lt. Rose Flannagan shows the OWL (outstanding, wise leader) award she earned as the July Clinical Nurse Transition Program (CNTP) Preceptor of the Month. “Without our nursing preceptors, our CNTP nurses would be challenged to successfully finish the six-month program,” said Jacqueline M. Bateman, a registered nurse and director of the program.

