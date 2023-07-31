Jacqueline M. Bateman (left), director, Clinical Nurse Transition Program (CNTP) and Army Col. Wendy Woodall (right), director for nursing and chief nursing officer at Walter Reed, congratulate June and August CNTP Preceptors of the Month Army 1st Lt. Jamie Murray (June) and Army 1st Lt. Mohammed Kanneh (August) with the OWL (outstanding, wise leader) award. “Without our nursing preceptors, our CNTP nurses would be challenged to successfully finish the six-month program,” Bateman said.
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2023 13:18
|Photo ID:
|7957366
|VIRIN:
|230807-D-AB123-1001
|Resolution:
|1797x1249
|Size:
|469.95 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Walter Reed’s Clinical Nurse Transition Program helps new nurses develop their skill sets [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Walter Reed’s Clinical Nurse Transition Program helps new nurses develop their skill sets
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT