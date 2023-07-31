Walter Reed’s Clinical Nurse Transition Program helps new nurses develop their skill sets

Courtesy Photo | Army 1st Lt. Rose Flannagan shows the OWL (outstanding, wise leader) award she earned...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Army 1st Lt. Rose Flannagan shows the OWL (outstanding, wise leader) award she earned as the July Clinical Nurse Transition Program (CNTP) Preceptor of the Month. “Without our nursing preceptors, our CNTP nurses would be challenged to successfully finish the six-month program,” said Jacqueline M. Bateman, a registered nurse and director of the program. . see less | View Image Page

By Bernard S. Little

WRNMMC Command Communications

Bridging the gap between academic learning and practice expectations, Walter Reed offers the six-month Clinical Nurse Transition Program (CNTP) for newly licensed Army and Navy medical surgical nurses with less than one year of acute care medical surgical patient care experience.

Twelve nurses – nine Army and three Navy, recently graduated from the six-month program, which required them to complete 840 clinical hours, monthly seminars, and a group project, explained Jacqueline M. Bateman, a registered nurse and director of the program.

“The program assists in ensuring that nursing practice is high-quality structure and consistent practice fosters readiness and positive outcomes for the individual nurse and organization,” Bateman added. The program is designed to help new nurses develop their skill set in several key areas, such as clinical decision-making, critical thinking, organizational skills, communication, prioritization of patient care, and leadership.

Nurses in the program are also required to complete 40 hours of high-fidelity simulation, and eight days of educational seminars that include a variety of clinical and resiliency topics and officer professional development,” Bateman continued. “By the end of the CNTP, they are presenting an evidenced-based project, with hopes to complete the project to make improvements to nursing practice at the command and beyond.”

The recent 12 graduates of the program completed it during Walter Reed’s implementation of MHS GENESIS, the Military Health System's new electronic health record, and BCMA (Bar Code Medication Administration), a point-of-care application for validation of medication administration that supports "real-time" recording of medications given to hospital inpatients.

“They were one of the largest joint service cohorts we have had since the COVID pandemic,” Bateman added.

The graduates included Army 2nd Lts. Megan Donnelly, Holly Gotchie, Emily Lam, Jazmin Lopez-Perez, Joelle Perry, Ra’Mecca Assata Rasun, Oumou Sall, Lakpa Sherpa, and Mackensie Woodward, and Ensigns Renee Boudreau, Cristofer Garcia and Donnell Proctor.

Called Cohort 61, the graduates completed four evidenced-based project topics focused on stroke protocol; post-operative bowel management; daily central line reviews to prevent CLABSI (central line-associated bloodstream infection); and the impact of BCMA on medication hours.

Nurses in the CRNT are guided through the program by preceptors. “CNTP preceptors directly impact the program’s quality and nurses in the program,” Bateman stated. “Preceptors attend an eight-hour class to become preceptors, and that is after they are recommended by their nursing leadership. They are chosen to be preceptors because of their dedication to their nursing practice, and their units nursing practice. Their ability to be clear communicators and role models of nursing professionalism are key attributes,” she added.

Preceptors of the Month recognized with the OWL (outstanding, wise leader) award included Army 1st Lt. Jamie Murray (June), Army 1st Lt. Rose Flannagan (July), and Army 1st Lt. Mohammed Kanneh (August). “Without our nursing preceptors, our CNTP nurses would be challenged to successfully finish the six-month program,” Bateman said.

The CNTP is held about six times and year. “We have rolling cohorts of Army and Navy nurses. We hope to have new graduate civilian nurses join soon,” Bateman stated. Currently, another two cohorts are in training and are expected to be completed by the end of the year.

The recent nurses who graduated from the program will work on 3C, 4C, 4W, and Maternity Infant Care Center (MICC) at Walter Reed.