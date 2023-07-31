NORFOLK, Va. (July 28, 2023) Rear Adm. John F. Meier, Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic, poses with a new sign during a ceremony for the renaming of the Maintenance Operations Center (MOC) to the RADM John "Oscar" Meier MOC. The MOC works to assess, improve, and properly organize the efforts that keep mission-capable aircraft fully ready to fly wherever the Navy needs them. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Brian M. Brooks)
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2023 09:56
|Photo ID:
|7957048
|VIRIN:
|230728-N-YM590-1034
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.11 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Retired Naval Officer MOC Visit [Image 4 of 4], by CPO Brian Brooks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Maintenance Operations Center renamed after Naval Air Force Atlantic leadership
