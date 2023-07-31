Retired Naval Officer MOC Visit

NORFOLK, Va. (July 28, 2023) Rear Adm. John F. Meier, Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic, is presented with the renaming of the Maintenance Operations Center (MOC) to the RADM John "Oscar" Meier MOC. The MOC works to assess, improve, and properly organize the efforts that keep mission-capable aircraft fully ready to fly wherever the Navy needs them. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Brian M. Brooks)

