Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Retired Naval Officer MOC Visit [Image 2 of 4]

    Retired Naval Officer MOC Visit

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2023

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Brian Brooks 

    Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic

    NORFOLK, Va. (July 28, 2023) Capt. Ronnie Harper, left, Director of Naval Air Force Atlanic's (AIRLANT) Maintenance Operation Center (MOC), presents Rear Adm. John F. Meier, Commander, AIRLANT, with the renaming of the MOC to the RADM John "Oscar" Meier MOC. The MOC works to assess, improve, and properly organize the efforts that keep mission-capable aircraft fully ready to fly wherever the Navy needs them. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Brian M. Brooks)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2023
    Date Posted: 08.07.2023 09:56
    Photo ID: 7957045
    VIRIN: 230728-N-YM590-1022
    Resolution: 6361x4241
    Size: 1.12 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Retired Naval Officer MOC Visit [Image 4 of 4], by CPO Brian Brooks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Retired Naval Officer MOC Visit
    Retired Naval Officer MOC Visit
    Retired Naval Officer MOC Visit
    Retired Naval Officer MOC Visit

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Maintenance Operations Center renamed after Naval Air Force Atlantic leadership

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MOC
    CNAL
    FlyNavyLANT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT