Retired Naval Officer MOC Visit

NORFOLK, Va. (July 28, 2023) Capt. Ronnie Harper, left, Director of Naval Air Force Atlanic's (AIRLANT) Maintenance Operation Center (MOC), presents Rear Adm. John F. Meier, Commander, AIRLANT, with the renaming of the MOC to the RADM John "Oscar" Meier MOC. The MOC works to assess, improve, and properly organize the efforts that keep mission-capable aircraft fully ready to fly wherever the Navy needs them. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Brian M. Brooks)

