    Vertical Launch System (VLS) Re-Arm [Image 5 of 5]

    Vertical Launch System (VLS) Re-Arm

    UNITED STATES

    08.03.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Isaac Maxwell 

    Carrier Strike Group Four

    The crane from the dry cargo ammunition ship USNS William McLean (T-AKE 12) sends simulated ordnance to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) to be stowed in the Mark 71 Vertical Launch System (VLS) during a VLS re-arm demonstration held pier-side on Naval Station Norfolk, Aug. 3, 2023. The VLS demonstration was part of U.S. Fleet Forces Command's Large Scale Exercise 2023, which provides a venue to test and refine current and new technologies and platforms to reinforce our current position as a supreme maritime force and provide feedback used to inform future innovation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Isaac Maxwell)

    Date Taken: 08.03.2023
    VIRIN: 230803-N-JL568-1217
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vertical Launch System (VLS) Re-Arm [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Isaac Maxwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Naval Station Norfolk
    LSE
    Large Scale Exercise
    Carrier Strike Group 4
    CSG4

