Sailors aboard the USNS William McLean (T-AKE 12) transfer simulated ordnance during a Vertical Launch System (VLS) re-arm demonstration between USNS William McLean (T-AKE 12) and the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) held pier-side on Naval Station Norfolk, Aug. 3, 2023. The VLS demonstration was part of U.S. Fleet Forces Command's Large Scale Exercise 2023, which provides a venue to test and refine current and new technologies and platforms to reinforce our current position as a supreme maritime force and provide feedback used to inform future innovation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Isaac Maxwell)

