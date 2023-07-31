Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Ryan Dougherty prepares simulated ordnance for transfer to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) from USNS William McLean (T-AKE 12) during a Vertical Launch System (VLS) re-arm demonstration held pier-side on Naval Station Norfolk, Aug. 3, 2023. The VLS demonstration was part of U.S. Fleet Forces Command's Large Scale Exercise 2023, which provides a venue to test and refine current and new technologies and platforms to reinforce our current position as a supreme maritime force and provide feedback used to inform future innovation.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Isaac Maxwell)
