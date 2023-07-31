Purple Heart Day: A day to thank, honor military personnel for their bravery, selfless service to our nation.

Sergej Michaud served on three tours in Iraq during his 9-year enlistment in the U.S. Army from 2003-2012. On Dec. 24, 2007, his platoon was hit by an improvised explosive device as they were driving through the streets of west Baghdad in a Humvee convoy. He found out he’d be awarded the Purple Heart as he was laying in his hospital bed at the Baghdad international Airport Clinic. Michaud currently serves as the manager of the Central Processing Facility for U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz, Department of Human Services-Military Personnel Division at Kleber Kaserne in Kaiserslautern, Germany. (Courtesy photo)

