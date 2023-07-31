Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Purple Heart Day: A day to thank, honor military personnel for their bravery, selfless service to our nation. [Image 1 of 3]

    Purple Heart Day: A day to thank, honor military personnel for their bravery, selfless service to our nation.

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    08.07.2023

    Photo by Linda Lambiotte 

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    Sergej Michaud, manager of the Central Processing Facility for the Department of Human Services-Military Personnel Division, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz, at Kleber Kaserne in Kaiserslautern, Germany, served on three tours in Iraq during his 9-year enlistment in the U.S. Army from 2003-2012. He found out he would be awarded the Purple Heart as he was laying in a hospital bed after his platoon was hit by an improvised explosive device as they were driving through the streets of west Baghdad in a Humvee convoy. He was assigned as the rear gunner. (Courtesy photo)

    Purple Heart Day: A day to thank, honor military personnel for their bravery, selfless service to our nation

