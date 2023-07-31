Sergej Michaud, manager of the Central Processing Facility for the Department of Human Services-Military Personnel Division, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz, at Kleber Kaserne in Kaiserslautern, Germany, served on three tours in Iraq during his 9-year enlistment in the U.S. Army from 2003-2012. He found out he would be awarded the Purple Heart as he was laying in a hospital bed after his platoon was hit by an improvised explosive device as they were driving through the streets of west Baghdad in a Humvee convoy. He was assigned as the rear gunner. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2023 03:06
|Photo ID:
|7956787
|VIRIN:
|230807-A-A4479-1003
|Resolution:
|2400x3000
|Size:
|481.9 KB
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Purple Heart Day: A day to thank, honor military personnel for their bravery, selfless service to our nation. [Image 3 of 3], by Linda Lambiotte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Purple Heart Day: A day to thank, honor military personnel for their bravery, selfless service to our nation
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT