On Dec. 24, 2007, Sergej Michaud’s platoon was hit by an improvised explosive device as they were driving through the streets of west Baghdad in a Humvee convoy. Michaud served on three tours in Iraq during his 9-year enlistment in the U.S. Army from 2003-2012. He found out he’d be awarded the Purple Heart as he was laying in his hospital bed at the Baghdad international Airport Clinic. Michaud currently serves as the manager of the Central Processing Facility for the Department of Human Services-Military Personnel Division, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz, at Kleber Kaserne in Kaiserslautern, Germany. (Courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.07.2023 Date Posted: 08.07.2023 03:07 Photo ID: 7956789 VIRIN: 230807-A-A4479-1001 Resolution: 2560x1920 Size: 604.8 KB Location: DE Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Purple Heart Day: A day to thank, honor military personnel for their bravery, selfless service to our nation. [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.