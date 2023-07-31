Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Purple Heart Day: A day to thank, honor military personnel for their bravery, selfless service to our nation. [Image 2 of 3]

    GERMANY

    08.07.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    On Dec. 24, 2007, Sergej Michaud’s platoon was hit by an improvised explosive device as they were driving through the streets of west Baghdad in a Humvee convoy. Michaud served on three tours in Iraq during his 9-year enlistment in the U.S. Army from 2003-2012. He found out he’d be awarded the Purple Heart as he was laying in his hospital bed at the Baghdad international Airport Clinic. Michaud currently serves as the manager of the Central Processing Facility for the Department of Human Services-Military Personnel Division, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz, at Kleber Kaserne in Kaiserslautern, Germany. (Courtesy photo)

    This work, Purple Heart Day: A day to thank, honor military personnel for their bravery, selfless service to our nation. [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

