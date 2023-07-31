Sailors, assigned to the “Gray Wolves” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 142, conduct a material condition inspection on an E/A-18G Growler in the hangar bay of the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), Aug. 4, 2023. Forces from Standing NATO Maritime Group 2 and the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group are conducting the Sage Wolverine series of high-end maritime training events in the central Mediterranean Sea to increase NATO interoperability and promote regional peace and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tajh Payne)
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.06.2023 23:22
|Photo ID:
|7956392
|VIRIN:
|230804-N-GC805-1041
|Resolution:
|5117x3411
|Size:
|1.28 MB
|Location:
|MEDITERRANEAN SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Material Condition Inspection [Image 6 of 6], by SN Tajh Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
