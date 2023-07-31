Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Material Condition Inspection

    Material Condition Inspection

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    08.03.2023

    Photo by Seaman Tajh Payne 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    Sailors, assigned to the “Gray Wolves” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 142, conduct a material condition inspection on an E/A-18G Growler in the hangar bay of the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), Aug. 4, 2023. Forces from Standing NATO Maritime Group 2 and the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group are conducting the Sage Wolverine series of high-end maritime training events in the central Mediterranean Sea to increase NATO interoperability and promote regional peace and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tajh Payne)

    Date Taken: 08.03.2023
    Date Posted: 08.06.2023 23:22
    Photo ID: 7956392
    VIRIN: 230804-N-GC805-1041
    Resolution: 5117x3411
    Size: 1.28 MB
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Material Condition Inspection, by SN Tajh Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    Gerald R. Ford
    Navy
    Deployment
    Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8
    Sage Wolverine

