Aircraft Wipe Down

Airman Apprentice Martin Paez, from Miami, Fla., assigned to the “Ragin’ Bulls” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 37, wipes down an F/A-18E Super Hornet in the hangar bay of the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), Aug. 4, 2023. Forces from Standing NATO Maritime Group 2 and the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group are conducting the Sage Wolverine series of high-end maritime training events in the central Mediterranean Sea to increase NATO interoperability and promote regional peace and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tajh Payne)
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.06.2023 23:22
|Photo ID:
|7956393
|VIRIN:
|230804-N-GC805-1071
|Resolution:
|4563x3042
|Size:
|1.37 MB
|Location:
|MEDITERRANEAN SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
