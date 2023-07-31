Material Condition Inspection

Sailors, assigned to the “Blacklions” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 213, assist with aircraft production control in their maintenance control office on the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), Aug. 4, 2023. Forces from Standing NATO Maritime Group 2 and the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group are conducting the Sage Wolverine series of high-end maritime training events in the central Mediterranean Sea to increase NATO interoperability and promote regional peace and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tajh Payne)

