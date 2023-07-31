Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Paul Hamilton CBR Drill [Image 4 of 7]

    USS Paul Hamilton CBR Drill

    SULU SEA

    08.03.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    230804-N-NH267-1228 SULU SEA (August 4, 2023) Damage Controlman 2nd Class Jacelyn Rodriguez activates a portable chemical biological and radiation (CBR) device during a CBR drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60) in the Sulu Sea, Aug. 4, 2023. Paul Hamilton is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, where it is operating under Commander, Task Force 71 in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt)

