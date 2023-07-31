USS Paul Hamilton CBR Drill

230804-N-NH267-1191 SULU SEA (August 4, 2023) Damage Controlman 1st Class Brener Dib, right, and Damage Controlman 2nd Class Michael Bowden demonstrate the use of a radiation detector during a chemical biological and radiation (CBR) drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60) in the Sulu Sea, Aug. 4, 2023. Paul Hamilton is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, where it is operating under Commander, Task Force 71 in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt)

