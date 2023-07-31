USS Paul Hamilton CBR Drill

230804-N-NH267-1213 SULU SEA (August 4, 2023) Damage Controlman 2nd Class Kyle Reandeau demonstrates the use of Joint Service Lightweight Integrated Suit Technology (JLIST) during a chemical biological and radiation (CBR) drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60) in the Sulu Sea, Aug. 4, 2023. Paul Hamilton is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, where it is operating under Commander, Task Force 71 in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt)

