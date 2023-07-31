39th BEB Constructs Engagement Area

Soldiers assigned to Alpha Company, 39th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) work with barbed wire while setting up barriers on Fort Campbell, Ky., Aug. 5, 2023. Soldiers constructed an engagement area for the training exercise as part of Operation Lethal Eagle III. Operation Lethal Eagle III is a pre-planned training exercise to build Soldier and unit lethality within the world's premier air assault division. The exercise is a 21-day training event in dispersed locations across Tennessee and Kentucky designed to build and sustain readiness across multiple warfighting functions. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jayden Woods, 40th PAD)

